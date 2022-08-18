Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,039 shares during the period. Tyson Foods comprises 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

