U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Shares Down 0.7%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.39 and last traded at $33.46. 4,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 10,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.44.
