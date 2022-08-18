uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 162,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 158,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.
uCloudlink Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 96.46% and a negative net margin of 53.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uCloudlink Group
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
Featured Articles
