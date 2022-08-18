Unido EP Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $35,585.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002294 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00718429 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Unido EP
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 58,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
Unido EP Coin Trading
