UniPower Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,702.00 (POWER)

UniPower (POWER) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. UniPower has a market cap of $113,507.69 and approximately $9,702.00 worth of UniPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniPower has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One UniPower coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,345.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004339 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00034231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00067981 BTC.

UniPower Coin Profile

UniPower (POWER) is a coin. UniPower’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. UniPower’s official Twitter account is @unipowertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniPower’s official website is unipower.network.

UniPower Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniPower (POWER) is a Proof of Liquidity (PoL) cryptocurrency token, the first erc20 token of it's kind. Its fundamental philosophy is one of an experimental nature. UniPower was born from observing the most recent market trend which has taken altcoin traders by storm. “

