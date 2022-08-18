United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Research Coverage Started at Melius

Melius started coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UAL. BNP Paribas downgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.47.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $38.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.91) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 100,000 shares of company stock worth $3,910,500 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

