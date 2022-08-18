United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 2.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $331.38 on Thursday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total value of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at $689,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.