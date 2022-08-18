United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.84

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $7.24. United Security Bancshares shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 10,263 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $7,572,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.