UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $265,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $544.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $509.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $513.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.00.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,839,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

