Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.
Shares of UEIC traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 42,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,728. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UEIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
