Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

Shares of UEIC traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 42,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,728. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UEIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the second quarter worth about $307,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

