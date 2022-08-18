Uranium Participation (TSE:U) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Uranium Participation Co. (TSE:U – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.27. Uranium Participation shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 1,332,523 shares traded.
Uranium Participation Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$768.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.43.
About Uranium Participation
Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.
