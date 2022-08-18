UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USER shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of USER stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.88. 206,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,694. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. UserTesting has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.