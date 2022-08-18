UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.33–$0.31 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$193.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.74 million. UserTesting also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.10–$0.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USER. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of USER traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,910. UserTesting has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

