Valor Token Hits One Day Volume of $4.15 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (VALOR) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Valor Token has a market cap of $8.22 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001793 BTC on exchanges.
Valor Token Profile
Valor Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.
Buying and Selling Valor Token
