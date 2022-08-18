Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.7 %

ISRG opened at $229.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.74. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

