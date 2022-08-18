Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 17.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $268,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $982,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.