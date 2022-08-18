Van ECK Associates Corp Has $15.48 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,221,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,905,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,785,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $170.73 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day moving average is $172.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 255.14%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

