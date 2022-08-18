Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 12,588 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,588 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.70 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

