Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.63. 13,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,529. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $137.50 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

