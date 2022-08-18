Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) is Main Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 3.3% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Main Management LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $32,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.73. The stock had a trading volume of 83,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,550. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

