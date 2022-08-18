Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $436,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,501,000 after purchasing an additional 374,142 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

