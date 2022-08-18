Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.11. 10,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,444. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.74.

