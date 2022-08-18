Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Leo H. Evart Inc.

Leo H. Evart Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. American National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.71. 6,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,968. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

