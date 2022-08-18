Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 5.6% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $101.08. 42,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,750,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

