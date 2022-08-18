Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.23. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,359. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.84 and a 200-day moving average of $197.11.

