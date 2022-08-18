Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Lifted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 5,837,436 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,811,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,036,000 after buying an additional 290,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after buying an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after buying an additional 113,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 340.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $232.05 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

