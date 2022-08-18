Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Raised by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,859,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $232.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,954. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.53.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

