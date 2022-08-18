Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cordant Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Cordant Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 11.4% of Cordant Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after acquiring an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,812,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $214.03. 3,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,649,604. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

