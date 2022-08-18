Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,286,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,958,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,354,000 after acquiring an additional 412,666 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $142.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,934. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

