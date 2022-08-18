Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00006573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $875,987.67 and $439.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00718045 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Vanilla Network
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla Network
