Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00006573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $875,987.67 and $439.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00718045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

