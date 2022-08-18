Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

Shares of VECO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,028. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VECO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.