Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.80.

VTR traded down $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $49.02. 2,427,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 980.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 885.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 41.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

