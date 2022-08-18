Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

VIAV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

VIAV stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 306.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 494,973 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

