Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.32. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

