VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) CEO Purchases $102,000.00 in Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) CEO Shawn Singh bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VistaGen Therapeutics Trading Up 15.7 %

VTGN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. 32,568,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,072,756. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.53. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 490,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 243,612 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 194.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 78,697 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 4,570,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 282,310 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

