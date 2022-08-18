Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Lowered by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 502,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 2.6% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 369,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,196. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.