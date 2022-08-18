Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

