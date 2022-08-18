Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $134.00 at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.53.

WMT opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.68. The company has a market cap of $382.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

