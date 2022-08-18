Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.75-$5.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $593.31 billion-$593.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $597.24 billion. Walmart also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.29-$1.32 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.18. 341,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,096,196. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $381.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.53.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

