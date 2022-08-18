Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after acquiring an additional 92,802 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,275,131. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

