Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. OTR Global restated an upgrade rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Wendy’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.29.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.48 on Monday. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

