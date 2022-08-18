Westpac Banking Corp Buys 15,006 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,275 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $27,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $206,389,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,482,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 77,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,051. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.29.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.