Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,549 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $43,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,158,583,000 after acquiring an additional 772,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.40. The company had a trading volume of 26,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.21 and a 200 day moving average of $307.11. The company has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.11.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

