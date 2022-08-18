Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $118,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,695,206. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average of $137.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.