Westpac Banking Corp Has $29.12 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 96,450 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,625.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $738,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.46. 95,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,038. The company has a market cap of $101.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

