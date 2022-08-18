Westpac Banking Corp Has $30.97 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 654 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.49. 18,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,665. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.48. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

