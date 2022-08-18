Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,021 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,311 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.68.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $557.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,483. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $247.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

