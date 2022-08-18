Westpac Banking Corp Sells 4,774 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 0.6% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $48,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in NIKE by 28.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 573,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $77,129,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth $3,096,000. Searle & CO. increased its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 7.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857,807 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $519,107,000 after buying an additional 281,661 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.04. 121,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.