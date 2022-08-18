Westpac Banking Corp Sells 749 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Citigroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.12. 253,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,854,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

