Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,811 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.30% of Medical Properties Trust worth $38,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after buying an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,232,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,845,000 after buying an additional 409,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after buying an additional 269,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after buying an additional 178,361 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MPW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 123,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,146,083. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPW. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.